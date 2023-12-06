Expand / Collapse search

Mesquite police chase ends with rollover crash in Dallas

Northeast Dallas
DALLAS - A driver and his passenger are in the hospital after crashing their SUV in a police chase in northeast Dallas.

Dallas police said the chase started in Mesquite around 2 a.m. Wednesday when officers tried to make a traffic stop.

Instead, the driver of the SUV kept going, driving erratically against traffic.

The SUV flipped on Skillman Street near Interstate 635.

Both men in the vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver will face charges for evading arrest after being released from the hospital.