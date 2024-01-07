Vehicle involved in early morning police chase crashes near Balch Springs home

A police chase by Mesquite PD officers ended when the driver crashed into a Balch Springs yard.

Some neighbors woke to see officers with guns drawn on the suspect.

The crash woke up one family from their sleep early Sunday.

"I was asleep, the explosion woke me up out of my sleep. I come outside and I see a car crashed in the ditch back here," Christopher Zuniga recalled.

Zuniga’s grandmother was woken up too.

"It was scary to me. I really, actually, thought that somebody ran into the house," Lupe Aguero said.

At 4 a.m., Mesquite police were involved in a chase that started on Bruton Road and Prairie Creek. The suspect was in a silver Ford sedan.

During the chase, Mesquite police notified Balch Springs police that the vehicle they were chasing was going into Balch Springs on Hickory Tree Road.

Police said the driver lost control and the vehicle crashed into a ditch on Lake June Road.

"They had their guns drawn at the vehicle and they were trying to get the person out with their hands up, and all I kept hearing was, ‘Keep your hands in the air,’" Zuniga said. "I kind of said, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa. Hey, we got nothing to do with it.’"

The sedan crashed in a ditch on the side of Zuniga’s home.

"I saw the car crashed right here. Apparently, it was flipped over and I saw smoke coming out of the hood, out of the engine, and everything. A headlight came into our yard," he said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital.

"I did see them pull out one survivor. I did see one person they pulled out," Aguero said.

The suspect was the only person in the vehicle, police said, and no other injuries were reported.