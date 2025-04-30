Mesquite Police arrest 4 in aggravated sexual assault, say more victims possible

article

4 charged with aggravated sexual assault

Mesquite Police officials say the assault happened in the 2400 block of Bent Brook Drive, but did not give any other information about the alleged crime.

Police have identified the four suspects as 34-year-old Larome Fisher, 19-year-old Charles Turner, 21-year-old Eric King, and 19-year-old Cortez Bickham. They were arrested and booked into the Mesquite Jail, then transferred to the Dallas County Jail.

All four are currently in the Dallas County Jail charged with aggravated sexual assault, and are each being held on a $250,000 bond.

More victims possible

Officials with the Mesquite Police Department Special Crimes Unit believe there could be more victims who have not come forward who were targeted by the suspects.

What you can do:

The Mesquite Police Department urges anyone who believes they may have been victimized, or who may have experienced or witnessed any assault involving any of these individuals to come forward.

Your information could be vital to ensuring justice for all those affected. You can contact the special crimes unit at specialcrimes@cityofmesquite.com or call (972) 216-6701.

The Mesquite Police Department would like to remind any potential survivors of any sexual assault that there are resources to help them.

Survivors are urged to contact the Dallas Area Rape Crisis Center at their 24-hour hotline at (972) 641-7273 or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or online at rainn.org.