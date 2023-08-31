Mesquite man charged with storming U.S. Capitol

article

Another man from North Texas is charged with storming the United States Capitol as part of a mob of former President Donald Trump supporters.

Philip Anderson was arrested Tuesday in Mesquite, east of Dallas.

Court documents show Anderson went to the Capitol building after attending Trump’s "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6, 2021.

Prosecutors said he was captured on video pushing through a police line with other rioters.

Anderson now faces felony and misdemeanor charges.

He made his first court appearance Wednesday in Washington D.C.