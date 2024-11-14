Victim fires back in Mesquite drive-by shooting, police say

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon in Mesquite.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 1100 block of Vista Drive, where they learned the victim had already been taken to a nearby hospital.

According to police, the victim said he and a family member were walking down the street when unknown individuals drove by and fired multiple shots at them. The victim reportedly returned fire as the suspects drove away.

Police said the victim did not know the suspects or the motive for the shooting. The other family member was not injured.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.