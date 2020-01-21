Mesquite considers limiting new convenience stores to prevent crime
MESQUITE, Texas - The Mesquite city council could soon hold a public hearing on a plan to limit new convenience stores. It’s an effort to curb crime.
Mesquite police said crime specifically at 24-hour convenience stores has increased in 2019 compared to 2018. The businesses are a frequent target for robberies.
The plan would halt applications for new convenience stores but not remove any existing stores.
If the council decides to move forward, a public hearing will be held on Jan. 28.