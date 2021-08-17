Mesquite announces five finalists for police chief

article

Arlington’s deputy police chief is among the five finalists in the search for a new top cop in Mesquite.

James Lowry Jr. has been in law enforcement for 40 years.

Other finalists include Chief Stewart Steele from Rio Rancho, New Mexico, Chief Daniel Steidle from Pacifica, California, former Chief Elvia Williams from Richton Park, Illinois and Commander Eric Winstrom from Chicago, Illinois.

All five will meet the Mesquite city council next week.

The new police chief will be selected by the end of next month.

He or she is replacing Chief Charles Cato, who left the job in March.