Mesquite police respond to possible drowning call involving 4-year-old

Mesquite police officers responded to a possible drowning call involving a child on Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a home on Rodeo Drive just before 10 a.m. after a 4-year-old child was found in a pool.

Police attempted lifesaving measures until Mesquite Fire arrived.

The child was then taken to the hospital and then flown to Children's Hospital in Dallas.

The child's status is unknown at this time.