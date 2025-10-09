Mercantile Building residents evicted: Building unsafe for prolonged period

The Brief Downtown Dallas high-rise, The Mercantile, is deemed permanently uninhabitable following a flood and electrical short last week. All resident leases have been terminated, and tenants have 30 days to remove belongings without working elevators or electricity. The building owner is refunding rent and security deposits and providing tenants with funds for moving costs.



Residents at a Downtown Dallas high rise scrambled on Thursday to remove their belongings after learning the building is not currently habitable.

It's been a week since The Mercantile was evacuated after a water line on the 20th floor flooded and caused an electrical short. On Thursday, they found out they all have to find new places to live permanently.

Making things worse, there's no electricity and no working elevators to aid in the move-out.

Uninhabitable for "Prolonged Period"

What we know:

On Thursday evening, the property management company shared that the damage to the building is so severe that it will be uninhabitable for a prolonged period. Tenants received notice that their leases were terminated, and they have 30 days to move out.

Before this announcement, people were already gathering their valuables because on Friday the doors to all units will be open to increase airflow and reduce humidity.

One Week Ago: How the Damage Began

The backstory:

It’s been one week since a water line ruptured in the historic Mercantile Place apartment building on Main Street in Downtown Dallas. The water leak made its way to the electrical room on the 11th floor and caused a massive electrical short.

Residents' Nightmare Move

Local perspective:

Jacqueline Kolski lives on the fourth floor.

"It's been a total nightmare," said Kolski.

"For the most part, we have no air, no electricity."

She's back at the complex to get valuable items since the property management company gave everyone 24 hours before all unit doors will be open to promote airflow and decrease humidity.

"We have one stairwell, we have no electricity. We have zero elevators. It is an impossible task.

Fears of Theft and Business Impact

Dig deeper:

Several residents have told FOX 4 they're concerned about potential theft if the doors are open. The electrical short is also impacting businesses that operate at the bottom of the building.

"It's a mess, it's a mess. There had to have been a way to prevent this from happening," said David Devine, a father helping his daughter move out.

Thomas Collier is helping his nephew who lives on the 11th floor.

"They're only allowing us to take stuff that doesn't create stairwell traffic. So just handheld stuff, clothes, essentials, medicines, things like that," said Collier.

Collier says in the last week, his nephew has stayed at two temporary housing accommodations through his insurance.

Compensation: Refunds and Relocation Funds

What they're saying:

The City of Dallas says a code inspector visited the building on Wednesday and spoke with the property manager.

According to the building's owner, Brookfield Properties based out of Ohio:

"Given the scale and severity of the damage to the building’s electrical infrastructure, we have determined the building will be uninhabitable for a prolonged period of time."

On Thursday evening, residents received notice that their leases were terminated, and they have 30 days to move out. Some have already started the process.

Brookfield Properties told FOX 4 they are trying to do right by tenants. The company will refund October's rent in full. Security deposits will also be refunded in full. People will be given funds for any out-of-pocket costs they've spent. $3,700 for a one-bedroom and $4,800 for a two-bedroom.

People believe Brookfield Properties should still have done more.

"The inconvenience for everyone. I know it's an emergency, but it looks like really poor emergency planning and the water damage combined with the electrical damage forced all the tenants to bear the burden," said Collier.

What's next:

The City of Dallas says it will continue to monitor the building as the repairs are made.