Men wanted for armed robbery at Mesquite Sonic

An employee at a Mesquite drive-in restaurant was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

Police are looking for the people who held up the worker at the Sonic on Military Parkway.

The men ordered food and then pointed a gun at the worker who brought it to them. After the robbery, they ordered the worker to go back into the restaurant.

They took off in what was only described as a dark SUV with black rims.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information about the case. Anonymous tips are welcome at 214-373-TIPS.