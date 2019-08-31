Memorial for fallen Forth Worth police officer returns to North Texas

Image 1 of 3 ▼

A mobile memorial for a fallen Fort Worth police officer is back in North Texas.

Officer Henry "Hank" Nava's squad car was used as a temporary memorial after he was shot and killed while serving an arrest warrant in 2005.

People started leaving notes and other items around his car shortly after his death.

Someone left their message in permanent marker directly on the police car, then hundreds of others did the same.

The car was put on display at the American Police Hall of Fame & Museum in Florida in 2007, but now, it's back in Fort Worth.

"It's beautiful. It's a reminder of how the community came together at our time of sorrow. It shows what people in the community thought, and also his brothers and sisters in blue. So just coming back and reading it after all of these years, it definitely touches my heart,” Nava’s wife, Teresa Nava-Salazar, said.

Officer Nava's patrol unit will be on display in the front lobby of the Fort Worth police headquarters.