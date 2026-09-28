Melissa Primrose School closes Monday following shooting threat

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The Brief The Primrose School in Melissa closed on Monday following a shooting threat made by a former resident. Police know the suspect's current location, but the private preschool was closed out of an abundance of caution while the investigation continues. Specific details regarding the suspect's identity and the exact nature of the threat have not been released by police.



The Primrose School in Melissa is closed on Monday because of a shooting threat.

What we know:

The Melissa Police Department said it is investigating after a former resident made a shooting threat involving the private preschool and kindergarten on Concho Drive.

While police have information about the suspect’s current whereabouts, the school was closed for the day out of an abundance of caution.

What they're saying:

"The investigation remains active. The Melissa Police Department takes all reports of threats seriously and will continue to investigate and take appropriate steps to protect our community," Melissa police said in a statement.

What we don't know:

Police did not share any information about the suspect.

No other details about the nature of the threat were released.