13-year-old student killed in Sanger ISD bus crash identified

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The Brief 13-year-old Julian Amador died following a Sanger ISD school bus rollover crash in Denton County on Thursday. The driver and three other students aboard suffered minor injuries after the bus veered off the road and hit a culvert. The Texas Department of Public Safety is still investigating what caused the bus to leave the roadway.



The Sanger Independent School District student killed in a rollover school bus crash on Thursday has been identified.

What's new:

The student was 13-year-old Julian Amador, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

What they're saying:

"Our hearts are with the student’s family and all those impacted by this tragedy," Sanger ISD said in a statement. "Please keep the family and all those affected by this tragedy in your thoughts."

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The backstory:

The deadly crash happened on Thursday afternoon on Huling Road near Lois Road East, in an unincorporated part of Denton County/

According to early reports, the school bus veered off the road, struck a culvert, and rolled over.

A 13-year-old student died at a local hospital due to injuries from the crash.

Three other students who were on board at the time and the bus driver, 38-year-old Jesse Padgett, suffered only minor injuries.

What we don't know:

The Texas Department of Public Safety is still investigating the cause of the crash.