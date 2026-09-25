13-year-old student killed in Sanger ISD bus crash identified
SANGER, Texas - The Sanger Independent School District student killed in a rollover school bus crash on Thursday has been identified.
What's new:
The student was 13-year-old Julian Amador, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.
What they're saying:
"Our hearts are with the student’s family and all those impacted by this tragedy," Sanger ISD said in a statement. "Please keep the family and all those affected by this tragedy in your thoughts."
The backstory:
The deadly crash happened on Thursday afternoon on Huling Road near Lois Road East, in an unincorporated part of Denton County/
According to early reports, the school bus veered off the road, struck a culvert, and rolled over.
A 13-year-old student died at a local hospital due to injuries from the crash.
Three other students who were on board at the time and the bus driver, 38-year-old Jesse Padgett, suffered only minor injuries.
What we don't know:
The Texas Department of Public Safety is still investigating the cause of the crash.
The Source: The details for this story come from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office and an update from Sanger ISD.