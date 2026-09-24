Charges dropped against former suspects connected to Richardson Waffle House shooting

The Brief Charges against 18-year-old Taylor Griffin, 17-year-old Charles Webster and a juvenile suspect have been dropped by the Richardson Police Department. The three teens were arrested in connection to a March 19 shooting at a Waffle House in Richardson that left a Richardson High School student paralyzed from the waist down. Police are still investigating the case and searching for a shooting suspect. None of the three suspects arrested are believed to be the shooter.



As Richardson Police continue to investigate a March 2026 shooting at a Waffle House that left a teenager paralyzed, charges against three suspects arrested in connection to the case have been dropped.

Teens' charges dropped

What we know:

18-year-old Taylor Griffin and 17-year-old Charles Webster were arrested on March 26 in connection with a March 19 shooting at a Waffle House in Richardson.

Both were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. Now, Richardson Police have dropped the charges against both teens.

A third teen, who was charged with deadly conduct as a juvenile, also had his charge dropped.

Richardson Police say the teens' charges were dropped after "the development of additional information during the course of the investigation" into the shooting.

Richardson Waffle House shooting

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The backstory:

The teens' charges stem from the March 19 shooting of 18-year-old Seth Jackson in the parking lot of a Richardson Waffle House located on Spring Valley Road.

The shooting occurred after 50 to 100 people went to the Waffle House after Dallas Police broke up a "twerk pajama party" being held in Dallas.

Records reveal that the incident began after an argument led to Griffin and Webster punching other individuals. After Webster threw a punch, multiple people pulled out guns and began shooting.

Court documents state Jackson was shot while attempting to help a friend. In videos of the shooting sent to FOX 4, Jackson does not appear to be anywhere near the shooter.

Jackson was shot and paralyzed from the waist down. In March, his father told FOX 4 his son was planning on attending the University of Houston this fall, and he was working to make his home ADA compliant.

Griffin and Webster were arrested a week after the shooting. Griffin admitted that he punched someone before identifying his cousin Webster to police. Griffin's mother told FOX 4 in March that neither boy fired shots during the incident.

What you can do:

Richardson Police have not identified or arrested a shooting suspect in connection to the case. The department says it has continued to interview witnesses, but not enough evidence has developed to file charges.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Richardson Waffle House shooting person of interest

In March, photos of five persons of interest were released, and police have asked the public for help in identifying them. They believe students from Richardson ISD, Anna ISD and potentially other school districts were involved in the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact them immediately at (972) 744-4893.