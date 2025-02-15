Melissa ISD employee fired after 'inappropriate' communication with student

article

The Brief A Melissa ISD employee has been fired over ‘inappropriate’ communication with a student. The district says it is also investigating a failure to report the incident within the legal timeframe. All students, parents and employees believed to be connected to the incident have been contacted, according to district police.



A Melissa ISD employee was fired after the district's police department found "inappropriate electronic communication" between the employee and a student.

Messages to Melissa HS student

What we know:

Melissa ISD Police sent a letter to parents discussing the incident.

The department says it was able to confirm that an "at-will employee" and a student at Melissa High School had inappropriate electronic communication.

The district says the employee was immediately removed from contact with students and that the individual is no longer employed by the district.

The police department says they are also investigating a "failure to report within the legal timeframe."

Any individuals, including parents, students and employees, who have been identified as a part of the investigation have been contacted directly, according to the district.

What we don't know:

Many of the details, including the name and position of the employee, have not been released.

Melissa ISD says because of the ongoing and active criminal investigation, no further details can be shared at this time.