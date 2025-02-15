Melissa ISD employee fired after 'inappropriate' communication with student
MELISSA, Texas - A Melissa ISD employee was fired after the district's police department found "inappropriate electronic communication" between the employee and a student.
Messages to Melissa HS student
What we know:
Melissa ISD Police sent a letter to parents discussing the incident.
The department says it was able to confirm that an "at-will employee" and a student at Melissa High School had inappropriate electronic communication.
The district says the employee was immediately removed from contact with students and that the individual is no longer employed by the district.
The police department says they are also investigating a "failure to report within the legal timeframe."
Any individuals, including parents, students and employees, who have been identified as a part of the investigation have been contacted directly, according to the district.
What we don't know:
Many of the details, including the name and position of the employee, have not been released.
Melissa ISD says because of the ongoing and active criminal investigation, no further details can be shared at this time.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Melissa ISD.