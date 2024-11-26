article

Residents in Melissa had to be evacuated on Tuesday afternoon after a gas main was damaged by construction crews.

A 4-inch gas main was damaged by construction crews working near Melissa Road and Fannin Street on Tuesday morning.

An evacuation has been ordered for the area of West Melissa Road and east of Fannin Street.

Emergency crews are holding with the evacuations.

A shelter has been set up in the Melissa High School cafeteria for residents who have been evacuated.

Atmos Energy is working to repair the gas main.

Melissa Road and Fannin Street are closed.