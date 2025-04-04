Texas measles outbreak 2025: State reports 59 new cases, total cases rise to 481

article

The Brief 59 new cases were reported in connection with a West Texas measles outbreak on Friday. State health officials have reported 481 cases since January. 56 people have been hospitalized since the beginning of the outbreak.



State health officials on Friday reported 59 new measles cases in connection with a West Texas measles outbreak.

Friday's cases bring the total number of cases reported in the state since January to 481.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 14 people have been hospitalized since Tuesday.

Texas measles outbreak

The Latest:

The 59-case increase on Friday was again centered around Gaines County, which has been hit the hardest by the outbreak.

Gaines County reported an additional 35 cases Friday, bringing the total number of reported cases to 315. The county accounts for 65.5% of the state's cases.

The outbreak has seen 56 people hospitalized since the outbreak started. Fourteen of those hospitalizations were reported in Friday's update.

The state reported three new cases in people with two or more doses of the vaccine and two new cases in people who have only received one dose of the vaccine.

Since January, seven cases have been reported in people who were considered fully vaccinated and three cases in people who only had one dose of the vaccine.

The other 471 cases were reported in people who were either not vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

In Texas, one school-aged child died from complications with the measles.

By the numbers:

Here are the total cases by county:

Gaines County: 315

Lubbock County: 33

Lynn County: 2

Terry County: 43

Yoakum County: 17

Dawson County: 20

Ector County: 8

Dallam County: 7

Martin County: 3

Cochran County : 9

Lamar County: 11

Garza County: 2

Hale County: 3

Hockley County: 3

Lamb County: 1

Andrews County: 1

Midland County: 1

Brown County: 1

Erath County: 1

Here are the total cases by age:

0-4 years: 157 cases

5-17 years: 180 cases

18+: 119 cases

Unknown: 25 cases

READ MORE: Measles vaccination rates in Texas: Find your school district.

Here is the vaccination status of the patients:

Not Vaccinated/unknown status: 471

Vaccinated with one dose: 3

Vaccinated with two or more doses: 7

What's next:

The Texas Department of State Health Services releases case updates on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Other measles cases in Texas

There have been other cases reported in Texas, but officials say they were not connected to the outbreak in West Texas.

Most of the cases were connected to international travel.

Harris County: 3

Fort Bend: 1

Rockwall County: 1

Travis County: 1

What is measles?

Why you should care:

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness. The virus is transmitted by direct contact with infectious droplets or by airborne spread when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.

Measles virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

Illness onset (high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes) begins a week or two after someone is exposed. A few days later, the telltale rash breaks out as flat, red spots on the face and then spreads down the neck and trunk to the rest of the body.

A person is contagious about four days before the rash appears to four days after. People with measles should stay home from work or school during that period.

Symptoms of Measles

Common symptoms of measles include:

High fever (as high as 105°F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Tiny white spots that may appear inside the mouth 2-3 days after symptoms begin

Rash 3-5 days after other signs of illness. The "measles rash" typically starts at the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body.

How to prevent getting measles

The best way to prevent getting sick is to be immunized with two doses of a vaccine against measles, which is primarily administered as the combination measles-mumps-rubella vaccine. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are highly effective at preventing measles.

Some vaccinated people can occasionally develop measles; however, they generally experience milder symptoms and are less likely to spread the disease to other people.

What to do if you've been exposed to measles

If you think you have measles or have been exposed to someone with measles, isolate yourself from others and call your healthcare provider before arriving to be tested so they can prepare for your arrival without exposing other people to the virus. Measles is extremely contagious and can cause life-threatening illness to anyone who is not protected against the virus. Review your and your child’s vaccination history to see if you are up-to-date on your measles vaccines. Additionally, discuss with your provider your vaccination history and any questions about these vaccines.

Controlling outbreaks in group settings

People with confirmed or suspected measles should stay home from school, work, and other group settings until after the fourth day of rash onset.

During an outbreak, people without documented immunity from vaccination or previous measles infection should be isolated from anyone with measles to protect those without immunity and control the outbreak.

According to the Texas Administrative Code (TAC) Rule §97.7, schools and childcare settings shall exclude unimmunized children for at least 21 days after the last date the unimmunized child was exposed to a measles case.