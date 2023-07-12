Mega Millions Drawing: No jackpot winner Tuesday night, climbs to $560M

No one matched all six numbers in Tuesday night's $480 million Mega Millions drawing.

The numbers were 10, 17, 33, 51 and 64 with a Mega Ball of 5.

3 people won a million dollars in California, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

5 lucky players in Texas won $20,000 for matching four of the 5 white numbers and hitting the Mega Ball.

The last Mega Millions ticket to match all 6 numbers was a purchased in New York for the April 18 drawing.

The next Mega Millions drawing on Friday will be worth $560 million before taxes.

The Mega Millions drawing isn't even the largest lottery prize in the U.S. right now.

The Powerball drawing on Wednesday night is worth an estimated $725 million, which is the seventh-largest Powerball jackpot ever.