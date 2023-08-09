Mega Millions Drawing: 2 Texans win $1M, one ticket in Florida wins $1.58B jackpot

The largest Mega Millions prize in history went to someone who purchased a ticket in Florida, but a few Texans also won some big cash on Tuesday night.

The $1.58 billion jackpot was purchased by someone at a Publix supermarket in Neptune Beach, Florida.

The winning numbers were 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 with a gold Mega Ball of 14.

Two Texas tickets did match the 5 white numbers, earning a million dollar prize.

Related article

One was sold at the In n Out gas station in Socorro, the other was sold at a Circle K on Brodie Lane in Austin, according to the Texas Lottery.

Overall, 576,315 Texans won some sort of prize in Tuesday night's drawing.

4 people won $20,000 and 10 others won $10,000, according to the Texas Lottery.

Be sure to check those tickets!