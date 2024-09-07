Mega Millions Drawing: Ticket purchased in Texas wins $1M prize

article

The Brief Nobody matched all 6 numbers in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing. A $1 million ticket was sold in Lamesa, Texas. Overall, 144,213 tickets in Texas won a prize, according to the Texas Lottery.



Nobody took home the estimated $740 million Mega Millions jackpot in Friday night's drawings, but there were several big winners, including one in Texas.

The winning numbers drawn on Friday were 6, 23, 41, 59 and 63 with a Mega ball of 25. The Megaplier was 2X.

Tickets purchased in California, Florida, Illinois, New Hampshire and Texas matched all five white balls to win $1 million, while another player in Ohio matched all five white balls and had the optional Megaplier to win $2 million.

The winning Texas ticket was sold at a Stripes Store in Lamesa, which is about 60 miles south of Lubbock.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held on Tuesday when players will attempt to win the estimated $800 million grand prize, which carries a cash option of $401.8 million.

Texas Mega Millions Winners 9/6/2024

Even if you didn't buy a ticket in Lamesa recently, you should still check your tickets.

The Texas Lottery says 144,213 tickets in the Lone Star State won something in Friday night's drawing.

That includes two people who won a $20,000 prize.