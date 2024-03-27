Mega Millions drawing: 314,677 Texans won a prize on Tuesday, Texas Lottery says

A lucky lottery player in New Jersey won the $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot in Tuesday night's drawing.

The winning numbers in the drawing were 7, 11, 22, 29 and 38 with a Mega ball of 4.

There were several other big winners, with 12 tickets matching all 5 white balls without the Megaplier. The tickets were sold in California, Colorado, Florida (2),Georgia (2), Illinios, Indiana, Michigan, New York (2) and Ohio. Those winners earned a $1 million prize.

Another New York ticket matched all 5 white balls and had the Megaplier for a $2 million prize.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Friday with an estimated jackpot of $20 million.

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Texas Mega Millions Winners 3/26/2024

Just because you aren't a millionaire doesn't mean you didn't win something.

The Texas Lottery says 314,677 won $2 or more in Tuesday night's drawing.

The biggest lottery prize in Texas was $20,000.

Four tickets in Texas matched four of the five white balls, hit the Mega Ball and paid for the Megaplier.

Check your tickets!