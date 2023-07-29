Mega adoption event held at Globe Life Field to help shelters with overcrowding

North Texas families showed up to adopt new four-legged friends Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

The mega adoption event hosted by the Humane Society of North Texas included almost 20 shelters from three different states.

The humane society was calling for pet lovers who wanted to adopt a furry friend as shelters seek to solve overcrowding.

"She’s super cute. She matches our other dog's energy that we adopted last year. It’s like she fit in great," said Cassandra, who adopted a dog, Jesse, for her two kids.

Dogs of all breeds were showcased around Globe Life Field Saturday.

"We need this event so badly in North Texas. It is essential that we get as many animals adopted into homes today as possible," said Cassie Davidson, PR manager for the Humane Society of North Texas.

Just under 20 shelters participated in the mega adoption event. The focus was helping shelters that are over capacity.

"We’ve been at capacity and over capacity, not just the Humane Society of North Texas, but all shelters for months and months on end with no relief," Davidson added.

There were more than 1,500 animals available, including dogs, cats, and small animals that are represented by shelters from three states.

"We have so many volunteers here that are working directly with potential adopters that we were hoping we’re making forever matches," Davidson said.

The event also provided on-staff behaviorists to meet the needs of more than 2,000 registered animal adopters.

The humane society also said that when people are adopting, they’re saving more than one life.

"You are absolutely saving two lives when you adopt because, when you adopt a pet, that’s opening a kennel for another dog to come into the shelter," Davidson said.

It took months to put Saturday’s event together.

For those who missed the event, officials said you should visit your closest shelter and let an animal pick you.