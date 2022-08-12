Attempted kidnapping at 'Meet the Teacher Night' in North Richland Hills stopped by parent

article

Police are crediting an observant parent with stopping an attempted kidnapping at "Meet the Teacher Night" at a school in North Richland Hills.

This happened Tuesday evening, at the International Leadership of Texas School NRH.

READ MORE: Drone loaded with drugs, phones flown into Fort Worth prison, investigators say

During "Meet the Teacher Night," a mother noticed 31-year-old Kevin Ward walking the hallways without a child.

At one point, Ward reportedly put his arm around a boy and tried to lead him away from his mother, according to police.

The boy’s mother stopped this from happening and told school officials.

Police were called to the scene and found Ward outside the school. He was taken into custody and charged with unlawful restraint less than 17 years of age.

Ward’s bond was set at $150,000.