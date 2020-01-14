Meat Loaf sues North Texas hotel after fall causes serious injuries

article

Rock singer Meat Loaf is suing a hotel in North Texas. He claims he cannot perform music because of a fall off the hotel’s stage.

Meat Loaf filed the lawsuit in Tarrant County this week against Hyatt Corporation and the Texas Frightmare Weekend organizers.

Last year, the 72-year-old fell off a stage while attending the Texas Frightmare Weekend convention at the Hyatt Regency DFW near the airport.

The lawsuit claims curtains hanging on the stage made it difficult for Meat Loaf to see where it ended, causing him to fall off the back.

“One section of the curtain was pooled on top of the stage and suspended over no foundation, giving participants the false appearance that it was an extension of the back part of the stage,” the lawsuit states. “When Meat Loaf walked on the stage during the question and answer session, he put his foot down on part of the curtain that had nothing beneath it.”

Attorneys for the singer said he was rushed to the ER with serious injuries to his neck, collar bone and shoulder. He spent 42 days in the hospital and still undergoes physical therapy.

He has been unable to return to performing and because of that has suffered a significant economic loss, his attorneys said.

A Hyatt spokesperson declined to comment.