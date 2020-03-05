Measures in place to prevent spread of coronavirus to those who receive home services

Agencies handling some of the country’s' most vulnerable people are looking over the next steps as the number of the new coronavirus cases continues to rise.

Updated protocols are being put in place for interacting with the elderly and others who receive home services.

Organizations are enhancing their safety measures to minimize the spread of the coronavirus should it reach North Texas.

A leading healthcare provider, with a big North Texas presence, sent staff to Washington D.C. to meet with Vice President Mike Pence and other members of the coronavirus task force.

As Dallas launches the 18th annual March for Meals campaign, public health is a top concern.

“Obviously, there's a heightened sensitivity right now with the coronavirus,” VNA Texas CEO Katherine Krause said.

Each weekday, VNA Meals on Wheels delivers food to more than 4,500 homebound seniors and disabled adults in Dallas.

The coronavirus is now causing enhancements of already strict health guidelines for volunteers and staff interacting with the elderly.

“If you are feeling sick or have a temperature, do stay home,” Krause said is their advice to their staff. “We are providing hand sanitizers at the drop sites where people pick up their meals.”

There is also an impact on the way home healthcare workers do their jobs.

Dr. Joseph Shega, the medical director of Vitas Healthcare said the national hospice and palliative care provider has several "in patient" units at hospitals in North Texas. Vitas also provides home healthcare.

“We have worked with our staff to remind them about the importance of hand hygiene. So making sure before they enter somebody's home or they leave somebody's home, they're either doing good hand washing or using hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol content,” Dr. Shega said.

Dr. Shega said the president and CEO of Vitas recently traveled to Washington D.C. to meet with Vice President Pence and members of the coronavirus task force.

“We were able to advocate for healthcare workers in the community to make sure that they'll have the protective equipment that they'll need should there be more community spread,” Dr. Shega said.

The CEO of VNS Meals on Wheels said they have an app where folks delivering meals can report back -- in real time -- the health status of the client.

Sometimes, that volunteer or staffer is the only person the recipient will see all day.