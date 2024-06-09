Meals on Wheels of Collin County distributes 'survival kits' for seniors affected by storms

Meals on Wheels of Collin County sent volunteers across the area with survival kits for seniors, especially those affected by the severe storms that hit North Texas.

80 volunteers loaded up their vehicles outside the Meals on Wheels headquarters in McKinney.

The special delivery event included more than 1,700 meals for seniors in-need.

The people with Meals on Wheels say this is about providing for the most vulnerable.

"We put our seniors first because a lot of people truly forget about them and this is something that they truly need to sustain," said Shanon Revels, Marketing and Communications Manager for Meals on Wheels. "We make sure they have all the protein and all the nourishment that they need. We check on them and give them a a smile or hug. Whatever that they need so that they feel taken care of."

Meals on Wheels of Collin County says it needs the public to help them prepare for future storms and power outages.

They're looking for coolers, bottles of water, flashlights and other items that get seniors through natural disasters.





