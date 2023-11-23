Meals on Wheels delivers thousands of meals to North Texans for Thanksgiving

Thousands of Thanksgiving meals were prepared and packed up for volunteers to deliver for Meals on Wheels.

The food was put in coolers, which were then brought outside, and two by two, they were loaded into vehicles for delivery.

There were 800 volunteers taking part in the deliveries.

They will make sure the meals get to where they’re supposed to go.

The recipients were close to 5,000 homebound seniors and disabled adults throughout Dallas County.

All the time-honored favorites were on the menu for Thanksgiving.

The staff at the Haggerty Kitchen kept busy, cooking up 750 pounds of turkey breast, 800 pounds of cornbread stuffing, gallons of gravy, dinner rolls, mixed vegetables, and dessert.

Plus, everyone gets a bag of fresh fruit.