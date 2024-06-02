McLendon-Chisholm tells residents to prepare for possible evacuation

article

The City of McLendon-Chisholm in Rockwall County told residents on Sunday night to be ready to evacuate.

The city is monitoring the status of the dam in the Chisholm Crossing subdivision.

McLendon-Chisholm mayor Bryan McNeal says the ground near the dam has shifted three feet in 24 hours.

At this time, an evacuation order has not been issued, but it could be in the near future.

Rockwall County's Office of Emergency Management says people who live on Fireside Drive, Parade Point, Granite Ridge Road, Highwater Crossing, Stampede Run or areas downstream on Brushy Creek to take precautions to evacuate in case an order is handed down.

Preparations suggested by Rockwall County OEM include gathering up pets, valuables and packing a suitcase.

Rockwall County OEM says it will send a Nixle Emergency Alert if an evacuation order is issued. To sign up to get to the alert you can text "RCOEM" to 888777.

The city will meet with the Kaufman-Van Zandt-Rockwall Soil and Water Conservation District on Monday at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the status of the dam.