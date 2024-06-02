Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Navarro County, Freestone County, Henderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County
12
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:38 PM CDT, Kaufman County, Ellis County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:32 AM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 9:47 PM CDT until MON 10:30 AM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 9:53 PM CDT until WED 4:00 AM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 10:35 PM CDT until TUE 8:15 PM CDT, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 11:48 PM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 11:07 PM CDT until TUE 7:52 PM CDT, Collin County
River Flood Warning
from MON 3:54 AM CDT until TUE 10:33 AM CDT, Collin County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 8:45 PM CDT until WED 12:30 AM CDT, Denton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Jack County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until MON 12:00 AM CDT, Freestone County, Anderson County

McLendon-Chisholm tells residents to prepare for possible evacuation

Published  June 2, 2024 10:56pm CDT
Rockwall County
Courtesy: Bryan McNeal Mayor of McLendon-Chisholm

MCLENDON-CHISHOLM, Texas - The City of McLendon-Chisholm in Rockwall County told residents on Sunday night to be ready to evacuate.

The city is monitoring the status of the dam in the Chisholm Crossing subdivision.

McLendon-Chisholm mayor Bryan McNeal says the ground near the dam has shifted three feet in 24 hours.

At this time, an evacuation order has not been issued, but it could be in the near future.

Rockwall County's Office of Emergency Management says people who live on Fireside Drive, Parade Point, Granite Ridge Road, Highwater Crossing, Stampede Run or areas downstream on Brushy Creek to take precautions to evacuate in case an order is handed down.

Preparations suggested by Rockwall County OEM include gathering up pets, valuables and packing a suitcase.

Rockwall County OEM says it will send a Nixle Emergency Alert if an evacuation order is issued. To sign up to get to the alert you can text "RCOEM" to 888777.

The city will meet with the Kaufman-Van Zandt-Rockwall Soil and Water Conservation District on Monday at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the status of the dam.