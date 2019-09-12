McLaren Automotive moves its North American headquarters to North Texas

McLaren Automotive, which manufactures luxury sportscars and supercars, is moving its North American headquarters from New York to Coppell.

With the move, the British company is set for “its next phase of growth for the North American market.”

They will move from a 4,500 square foot area in Manhattan, to a 30,000 square foot facility that was custom built in Coppell.

The company cited having a more central location as a reason for the move, adding that most of their retailer locations will now be within a three-hour flight of the headquarters.

According to a release from the company, there will be more than a dozen employees housed in the new facility.