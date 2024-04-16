McKinney residents raise concerns about plans for $200M concert venue

City leaders in McKinney will hear from more people on Tuesday night over plans for a $200 million music venue.

The open-air Sunset Amphitheater would sit on 46 acres at the corner of Highway 75 and 121.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Courtesy: Notes Live)

The city reached an agreement on Monday with Notes Live for the 20,000 seat venue, but during a public hearing many residents said they were against the project.

Opponents are concerned it will bring noise, traffic and crime and force nearby businesses to close down.

"There's other uses you can do and still benefit the city without killing the senior assisted living, because it will go out of business. That's a given," said Scott Lucier. "The property values around that area will decline. If you want a lot of short-term rentals, this is the way to do it."

"We have worked for many months to define specific commitments that we're making related to the concerns that are being expressed here today, and we will continue to live by those commitments," said Bob Mudd, the president and chief operating officer of Notes Live.

Notes Live hopes to start construction later this year and hopes to open the venue in 2026.

It's estimated the project would bring in more than $3 billion for McKinney over the next decade and create about 1,300 jobs.