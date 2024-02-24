McKinney police seek van linked to shooting

article

Police in McKinney are hoping the community can help them find a van that is linked to a shooting.

Few details have been released about the shooting, but police said it happened near the 7-Eleven in the 7900 block of Eldorado Parkway.

No one was injured in the shooting, but police are working to find the person who pulled the trigger.

Investigators released photos of a van that is linked to the shooting, and they are seeking help from the public to find whose vehicle that is.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (972)547-3480.