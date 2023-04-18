McKinney sex offender sentenced to 45 years in prison after failing to register multiple times

A convicted sex offender from McKinney was sentenced to 45 years in prison after being arrested for failing to properly register as a sex offender for the fourth time.

McKinney Police arrested 41-year-old David Hayes, who had previously been convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

David Hayes

Hayes was registered as a sex offender in Dallas at his brother's address where he said he lived, but an apartment property manager in McKinney told police he had been living with his girlfriend off Bumpas Street for approximately one year without permission.

Police say Hayes girlfriend recently asked him to leave as well and he refused.

Hayes was found near a park with several children in the area.

Hayes had three previous convictions for failure to comply with sex offender registration in 2009, 2010 and 2013. He served prison time for each offense.