McKinney police shoot armed suspect found in home with 2 deceased adults

The Brief McKinney police discovered two elderly victims dead in their home during a welfare check Sunday morning. Officers shot and injured a 34-year-old after finding him armed inside the residence; he is currently in stable condition at a local hospital. The motive for the killings remains under investigation, though authorities state there is no ongoing threat to the public.



McKinney Police officers responded to a residence in the 5300 block of Dunster Drive to conduct a welfare check on Sunday, December 28, 2025, at approximately 9:56 A.M.

What we know:

Family members requested the check after not hearing from the residents for several days. As officers made entry into the residence through the rear door, they immediately located two adult victims dead in the living room.

The deceased have been identified as 73-year-old Leonard Ragan, 72-year-old Jackie Ragan.

While continuing to clear the residence, officers located 34-year-old Bryce Ragan inside a bedroom armed with a firearm. Two officers discharged their weapons, striking Ragan multiple times. Officers immediately rendered lifesaving aid until emergency medical services arrived.

Ragan was transported by EMS to a local area hospital, where he is reported to be in stable condition.

No officers were injured during the incident.

What's next:

This is an active investigation, and McKinney police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the McKinney Crime Tip Line at 972 547 3480 or email crimetipline@mckinneytexas.org.