McKinney officers shoot, kill man with machete at motel, police say

McKinney Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a motel on Friday morning.

Police say a suspect was shot and killed by a police officer at the American Inn on West University.

Video from SKY 4 showed police tape surrounding the motel on Friday morning.

Just after 5 a.m. multiple 911 calls came in for a disturbance with a person with a weapon.

Police say a suspect with a machete refused multiple requests to drop the weapon and advanced on officers.

They opened fire hitting the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His name is not being released at this time.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The Texas Rangers are taking over the investigation.