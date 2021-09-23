McKinney police: Man shot dead after pointing gun at officers

A man is dead after McKinney police say he pointed a gun at officers.

Police say a 911 call came in around 2:30 from relatives of a suicidal man at a home in the 4900 block of Redwood Drive.

Police say officers tried for nearly an hour to make contact with him. When he came out, he pointed a shotgun at officers and officers fatally shot him.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.

