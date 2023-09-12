McKinney officers fatally shoot man who charged at them with knife, police say

McKinney police officers shot and killed a man who they said charged at officers with a knife.

It happened around 8 p.m. Monday in a parking lot in the 700 block of Bumpass Street.

Police said they got a call about a man who was making suicidal threats and harming himself with a knife.

He ignored commands to drop the knife and continued making suicidal threats after officers arrived, police said.

Police said the officers tried to de-escalate the situation, but the man ignored their commands to stop.

Featured article

Several officers fired shots when the man charged at them with the knife, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died. He was identified as 37-year-old Sidney Dotson.

The Texas Rangers are now investigating the officer-involved shooting.