McKinney National Airport opens brand-new passenger terminal

The Brief McKinney National Airport (DTX) opens its new four-gate passenger terminal tomorrow, becoming North Texas's third commercial airport. Avelo Airlines begins flights with a 9:00 a.m. departure to Fort Myers, adding four more Florida and Nevada destinations this week. The terminal features $15/day ticketless parking right outside, rental car and rideshare access, and free Wi-Fi, with full-service dining coming soon.



A third airport option is now available for North Texas travelers.

McKinney National Airport (DTX) opens its brand-new passenger terminal tomorrow, launching its first commercial airline flights.

What we know:

Tomorrow is a big day for air travel in North Texas as McKinney National officially opens its passenger terminal.

The first flight, an Avelo Airlines departure to Fort Myers, takes off tomorrow morning at 9:00 a.m.

The new terminal currently features four gates, with built-in capacity to expand to six as demand grows.

Flight Destinations

McKinney National Airport (2024 renderings)

Dig deeper:

Avelo Airlines is offering flights to Fort Myers, Las Vegas, Orlando, Tampa, and Fort Lauderdale this week. Next month, the airline expands its non-stop service to include Atlanta, Denver, Nashville, New Orleans, West Palm Beach, and Sarasota.

Airport Features

McKinney National Airport (2024 renderings)

Big picture view:

A 980-space parking lot sits directly outside the terminal, requiring no shuttle ride. At $15 a day (for 2 to 24 hours), the lot features EV chargers and a fully ticketless system.

Drivers can expect to pull in, scan a QR code on the Tap ‘n Fly signage, register their license plate, and pay automatically via Apple Pay, Google Pay, or a stored card.

The boarding area includes free Wi-Fi, charging ports built into the seats, a nursing parents' room, and a pet relief area.

While a full-service bar and restaurant are in the works, passengers currently have access to interim snack kiosks and vending machines.

When booking flights or checking bags, travelers will see the newly assigned IATA airport code: DTX.