The hottest tech of the season

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The Brief This year’s FOX Holiday Gift Guide includes a new category featuring 2026’s most viral gifts dominating social media feeds. Featured items span productivity, home audio, outdoor living, and wearable tech, from dual-screen laptops to solar pool skimmers. Get more from the FOX Holiday Gift Guide on FOX 4 News, FOX 4+, FOX Local, FOX4News.com and in your social media feed.



These gizmos and gadgets make perfect gifts for the techie in your family, the people who already have the latest device, but somehow still want one more.

MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide

Pocket AI Voice Recorder

Pocket AI Voice Recorder

This tiny recorder is like having a personal assistant in your pocket. It captures meetings, phone calls and ideas, then uses AI to create transcripts, summaries and to-do lists—so you can stay present without frantically taking notes. | Buy It

BeatBot iSkim Robotic Pool Skimmer

BeatBot iSkim Robotic Pool Skimmer

The BeatBot iSkim uses solar power, intelligent navigation and a large debris basket to continuously collect leaves and floating messes—meaning less time skimming and more time enjoying the pool. | Buy It

ASUS Zenbook DUO UX8407A

ASUS Zenbook DUO UX8407A

One laptop. Two full-size screens. The ASUS Zenbook DUO gives multitaskers, creators and tech lovers a dual-screen workspace that can switch between laptop, dual-screen and sharing modes. It’s the kind of futuristic gadget that makes a regular laptop feel a little behind the times. | Buy It

SanDisk 1TB Extreme Fit Flash Drive

SanDisk 1TB Extreme Fit Flash Drive

For anyone whose phone or laptop is constantly screaming "storage full," this is a very welcome gift. The portable 1TB SanDisk SSD gives you fast, convenient extra space in a compact drive that connects through USB-C and travels easily. | Buy It

Ozlo Sleepbuds

Ozlo Sleepbuds

The tech gift for anyone who would like to sleep through the night without hearing the dog, the traffic or their partner’s snoring. Ozlo Sleepbuds are designed for comfortable overnight wear—including for side sleepers—and deliver sleep sounds while helping block out the outside world. | Buy It

Nimble Phone Charger

Nimble Phone Charger

A charger may not sound exciting—until your phone is at 2 percent. Nimble makes portable power more appealing with fast-charging options. This one splits in two so you and your friend can both power up without arguing who’s dying battery should get priority power. | Buy It

Altec Lansing RockBox XL

Altec Lansing RockBox XL

This is the speaker for someone who believes every room—or backyard, pool deck and tailgate—needs a soundtrack. The RockBox XL delivers big Bluetooth sound, up to 20 hours of playtime, colorful LED lighting and waterproof construction that can even handle a little chaos. | Buy It

TCL 55-Inch A300L Art TV

TCL 55-Inch A300L Art TV

Finally, a television that doesn’t look like a giant black rectangle when it’s turned off. TCL’s Art TV displays artwork or personal photos when you’re not watching, while still delivering a vivid QLED 4K picture, anti-glare screen and a slim, framed design. | Buy It

Aiwa Retro Boombox BackTrack

Aiwa Retro Boombox BackTrack

The Aiwa Retro Boombox BackTrack brings the past along for the ride. With CD and cassette playback and recording, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio, USB and SD inputs, plus dual 40-watt speakers, it has vintage style with very modern versatility. | Buy It

Arlo Essential Solar Security Camera

Arlo Essential Solar Security Camera

This is home security with fewer trips to the ladder. The Arlo Essential Solar Security Camera uses an integrated solar panel, offers HD or 2K video, color night vision, motion detection and two-way talk—so you can keep an eye on things without constantly recharging the camera. | Buy It

RayNeo iO Smart Glasses

RayNeo iO Smart Glasses

These are glasses with a serious tech upgrade. RayNeo’s AI glasses can put information, translations, meeting notes and a teleprompter right in your field of view—giving users helpful information without constantly reaching for their phone. | Buy It

JBL PartyBox On-The-Go Essential

JBL PartyBox On-The-Go Essential

The model here is the JBL PartyBox On-The-Go Essential—and it is basically a party in a box. With 100 watts of sound, a synchronized light show, Bluetooth streaming, a wireless microphone, guitar input and up to six hours of battery life, it’s ready to turn any gathering into an event. | Buy It

MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide