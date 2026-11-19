The Brief Bill Cox, the Mayor of McKinney, tells FOX 4 he does not plan on resigning as he and three other city leaders are facing a recall vote. The recall petition began after the city approved zoning for a mosque in August. Critics have also cited costly developments like an amphitheater, surf park, and airport improvements. Several McKinney residents voiced their support for the city's leadership at a Tuesday city council meeting. The recall vote will be put on a May 2027 ballot.



McKinney's mayor tells FOX 4 he doesn't plan on resigning ahead of a 2027 recall vote he and other city leaders face over citizen concerns over a mosque development and other costly projects.

McKinney Recall Petition

What we know:

At Tuesday's McKinney City Council meeting, the McKinney City Secretary informed the city council that a recall petition has gained enough valid signatures to force an election next May.

The recall petition targeted McKinney mayor Bill Cox and three McKinney City Council members: Ernest Lynch, Geré Feltus and Justin Beller.

All four have five days to resign or face a recall election next May. Feltus tells FOX 4 she has no plans on resigning, while Beller and Lynch have posted on social media that they do not plan to resign.

The backstory:

The petition was launched after McKinney leaders approved the site plan for a mosque in August. It received 6,600 signatures in 45 days, more than the 5,800 required to trigger a recall election.

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Petitioners have also cited expensive projects in the city, such as a surf park, amphitheater, and improvements to McKinney National Airport, as examples of leaders ignoring their voters' wishes.

"I think the mosque vote for the residents was the last straw," says John Aselton, who is part of a five-person committee called McKinney Recall that organized the petition.

"We’ve said, 'Hey, we don't like the developments. We don't like the grants going out. We don't like how you are spending the taxpayer dollar in the city.'"

John Aselton

After confirming the legitimacy of the votes, the city posted the petition on its website, along with the addresses of everyone who signed it.

That move has prompted calls for McKinney City Manager Paul Grimes to be fired from the Collin County Citizens of Integrity PAC, a political action committee associated with the recall petition.

Cox says the petition was attached as a file just as any agenda item would be in an effort to be transparent.

"It's our job to listen to everyone in McKinney"

What they're saying:

Cox, who was elected as McKinney's mayor in June 2025, tells FOX 4's Peyton Yager he will not resign ahead of the 2027 recall vote.

"Our obligation is to uphold an oath, and part of that oath is to adhere to the zoning ordinances and codes of McKinney, Texas," Cox said. "And there was perhaps a group that disagreed with that decision."

He says the commercial terminal at McKinney National Airport has been planned for several years, and previous city councils voted to further the process.

McKinney mayor Bill Cox

Cox also mentions that the mosque proposal was denied two years ago, but was approved this year with no zoning changes. He says there was no legal reason to reject it.

"A town of 240,000 people. We aren't a little town anymore. We have a lot of different types of people, different types of beliefs and thinking and that's great. That's who America is. It's our job to listen to everyone in McKinney."

Dig deeper:

At Tuesday's McKinney City Council meeting, 19 speakers voiced their support for the city's leaders during public comment. No public speaker spoke in favor of the recall vote.

Some McKinney citizens have filed complaints with the McKinney Police Department, alleging some of the signatures were not obtained legally. McKinney PD has forwarded those complaints to the Texas Rangers, who tells FOX 4 they will respond with a statement at a later date.

What's next:

The recall vote for Cox, Feltus, Beller, and Lynch will be put on the ballot in May 2027.