McKinney man arrested after shooting kills 1, injures 3 outside sports bar

The Brief One person is dead, and three others were injured in a shooting outside a McKinney sports bar early Thursday morning. A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault. The identities and conditions of the three surviving victims, along with the motive for the shooting, have not been released.



A McKinney man is in custody after four people were shot outside a wine bar early Thursday.

According to McKinney police, one of the four victims died of his gunshot wounds after the incident.

McKinney Sports Bar Shooting

What we know:

Dayveon Markel Wright, 28, faces charges of murder and aggravated assault in connection with the shooting.

According to a release Fox 4 requested from McKinney PD, they responded to a shooting call around 2:21 a.m. Thursday at an address that matches the Chop Sports McKinney bar on SH 121.

Upon arrival, they found several people who had been injured by gunshot wounds after an altercation in the parking lot of the business. Four total victims were shot, the PD said, three of whom were treated at a McKinney hospital. The fourth later went to a hospital in Lewisville.

One of the victims, 33-year-old Troy Andre Cannon, of Lewisville, died of his injuries at the McKinney hospital, the release says.

Wright was identified as the suspect, the release says, and was taken into custody.

What we don't know:

The conditions and identities of the three other victims have not been released.

Police did not comment on a possible cause of the altercation that led to the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information on the shooting can reach out to the McKinney Crime Tip Line at (972) 547-3480, or email crimetipline@mckinneytexas.org.