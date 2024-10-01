McKinney man who tried to hang 8-year-old son sentenced to life in prison

article

A McKinney man who tried to kill himself and his 8-year-old autistic son will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said 34-year-old Kendall Thigpen-Watkins was recently convicted of attempted capital murder and given a life sentence.

In June of last year, Thigpen-Watkins’ estranged wife called the police to report that he was suicidal and home alone with their child.

Officers who responded to their home tried unsuccessfully to get him to come out. They ended up breaking down the door because they were concerned about the child’s safety.

Prosecutors said just as the officers entered the home, Thigpen-Watkins jumped from a second-floor banister while holding his son. Both he and the little boy had ropes tied around their necks.

The officers were able to cut both of them down before they suffered any serious injuries.

"Thanks to the swift and courageous actions of McKinney officers, this child's life was saved from a tragic fate at the hands of the very person who should have protected him," DA Willis said after the sentencing. "We hope that this life sentence brings justice and a sense of safety to the child and his mother as they begin the healing process."

During the trial, witnesses testified that Thigpen-Watkins had been stalking his estranged wife throughout their divorce proceedings and, during one incident, fired gunshots.

The judge gave him the maximum sentence allowed by law.