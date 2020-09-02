McKinney ISD: Social distancing not possible on buses

article

The McKinney Independent School District is warning parents they might want to find another way to get their kids to school.

McKinney ISD in Collin County welcomes some students back into the classrooms on Thursday.

The district said even though masks will be required on buses, it just will not be practical to keep kids separated on buses.

"Parents should note that social distancing is not possible on buses due to the volume of riders, and parents with significant concerns about social distancing may want to consider other transportation options," McKinney ISD said in a letter to parents.

The district plans to sanitize the buses in between routes.