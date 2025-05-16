Expand / Collapse search

McKinney ISD employee arrested on indecency with a child charges

Published  May 16, 2025 12:46pm CDT
McKinney
    • McKinney ISD tech employee Andrew Hanses was arrested May 15 on child indecency charges.
    • The district says the incidents did not happen on school campuses or during school hours.
    • Hansen had access to all campuses as a member of the tech team, but he has now been placed on administrative leave.

MCKINNEY, Texas - A McKinney ISD employee has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of indecency with a child, according to the school district. The man worked on the district’s technology team and had access to all school campuses.

What we know:

Andrew Hansen, a McKinney ISD employee, was arrested May 15 on charges related to indecency with a child.

District officials said they do not believe any of the alleged incidents occurred on school campuses or during school hours.

The backstory:

Hansen had worked as a member of McKinney ISD’s technology team since 2017 and had access to all campuses. His assigned schools were Wolford Elementary and Evans Middle School.

What's next:

Hansen was immediately placed on administrative leave and is no longer allowed on district property. He has also been removed from all McKinney ISD technology systems.

The district said the incident will be reported to the Texas Education Agency and Child Protective Services.

What we don't know:

At this time, officials have not released information about any victims or their ages.

The Source: Information in this article comes from an official statement made by McKinney ISD and court records.

