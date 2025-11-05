McKinney ISD considers closing 3 schools

The Brief McKinney ISD is considering closing and repurposing three campuses to save an estimated $3 million annually and address a student imbalance. The proposal aims to correct overcrowding in the northern parts of the district and declining enrollment in the south and central areas. The names of the schools at risk of closing haven't been released yet.



Another North Texas school district is considering consolidating campuses in an effort to save money and correct a student imbalance.

What we know:

Three McKinney ISD campuses are on the chopping block.

The district said overcrowding is possible at some elementary campuses as the northwest and northeast areas of the district continue to grow.

At the same time, enrollment is declining at schools in the areas south of Highway 380 and west of U.S. Highway 75, creating an imbalance in student distribution.

McKinney ISD said it doesn’t want to spend money on operating costs and staffing at underutilized campuses.

By closing down three schools and repurposing them, the district could save about $3 million annually.

What we don't know:

It’s not clear at this point what schools are at risk of closing.

There will be a meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the district’s stadium and events center to discuss the changes.