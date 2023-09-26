McKinney police looking for driver in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

McKinney police are asking the public for help finding a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian just off Sam Rayburn Tollway on Friday night.

Police say a pedestrian was struck on the southbound frontage road of SRT near Alma Road and Grand Ranch Parkway.

The crash is believed to have happened in the area marked in red. (Source: McKinney PD)

Officers say the pedestrian did not survive the crash and that they have not been identified.

McKinney police investigators believe that the car who hit the pedestrian is possibly a 2012-2016 Honda Civic with significant damage to the front and driver side, including a missing front driver-side fender well.

If you have any information about the crash you can leave an anonymous tip at 972-547-3480.