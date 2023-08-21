Burglar steals 21 guns from McKinney store, $10,000 reward offered for info

Authorities and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering $10,000 for information to help them find who stole 21 guns from a North Texas store.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) say that 21 firearms were stolen from Gebo's, a federally licensed gun store on W. University Drive in McKinney.

The ATF says the thefts happened on two separate occasions.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ August 12 Gebo's break-in (SOURCE:Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives)

On Saturday, August 12 at about 1:10 a.m., a suspect broke into Gebo's and stole 9 firearms.

Just two days later, authorities believe the same suspect broke into the store again. The male suspect tried to break into the handgun cases, but couldn't get in. He was able to get into the store's rifle cabinet and steal 12 long guns.

The ATF says the suspect is a male with a medium build, short dark hair and a tattoo on the inside of the left forearm. They believe he drove a dark sedan, which they think is a Nissan Altima.

"We at ATF ask the public to help us solve these serial burglaries. Every day that these stolen firearms remain on the streets of McKinney increases the chances of them being used in a violent crime. If you know something, please say something" said ATF Dallas Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C Boshek II in a statement.

The ATF is asking anyone with information to call 1-888-ATF-TIPS or you can submit information on the bureau's website.

