McKinney fireworks show will not be rescheduled after rainout

The City of McKinney will not reschedule its annual fireworks show after they were called off Monday night due to storms.

The city announced Tuesday the Red, White and BOOM! fireworks could not be rescheduled because "due to external resource availability, a rain date is not possible for this event."

The show was called off on Monday night after the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning.

McKinney Mayor George Fuller said the city was looking into options to reschedule the event on Monday night, before the city's announcement Tuesday.

The city is still holding its Yankee Doodle Block Party Downtown until 3 p.m.