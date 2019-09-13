McKinney firefighter arrested on sexual assault of a child charge

A firefighter with the McKinney Fire Department was arrested after authorities say he sexually assaulted a child.

Rodney Lloyd Smith, 34, has been charged with sexual assault of a child.

Authorities have not released details about the charges, but a spokesperson for the city of McKinney said “we take these matters very seriously.”

Smith has been placed on administrative leave without pay until an internal investigation is completed.

The fire department is working with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, and “will take swift and immediate action when the details are known.”