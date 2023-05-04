McKinney fire captain dies after off-duty crash

The McKinney Fire Department announced the death of one of its fire captains on Thursday morning.

Captain James "Bull" Graham was involved in a car crash while off-duty on Wednesday.

McKinney Fire Captain James "Bull" Graham (Source: McKinney Fire Department)

"This is a great loss to all who knew and loved him. Captain Graham was a man of great faith and we thank you for your prayers during this difficult time. Rest easy Captain. We will take it from here," said the fire department in a post on Facebook.

Graham's pickup truck reportedly collided with an 18-wheeler Wednesday afternoon near Highway 360 and Power House Street, east of Highway 75.

He had been with the department since 1999 and was promoted to captain seven years ago.

The city said Graham was a leader in the Special Operations group and was involved in extrication training nationwide.

He was also a member of Texas Task Force 2 which helps with urban search and rescue situations.

Graham leaves behind a wife and three adult sons.