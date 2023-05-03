McKinney fire captain on life support after off-duty car crash

A McKinney fire captain is fighting for his life after an off-duty car accident on Wednesday morning.

Captain James "Bull" Graham was critically injured in a crash on N. McDonald and Power House Street in McKinney.

Captain James "Bull" Graham (Source: McKinney Fire Department)

There was another vehicle involved, but Graham was the only person who was hurt. No other details about the crash have been released.

Graham has been a member of the McKinney Fire Department since 1999 and was promoted to captain in 2016.

The city says that Graham works as an instructor at the Collin College Fire Academy to help train the next generation of firefighters.

Graham is currently in the hospital. The city says his wife Trisha and their sons Jordan, Justin and Jet are by his side.